Germany completes evacuation from Afghanistan; UK to continue rescue operation

As the Kabul is still trying to hold its ground after the deadly twin blasts near the international airport, Germany has announced a stop on its evacuation process.

Germany’s Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, on Thursday, announced that the country has successfully pulled out all its soldiers from Afghanistan as its last evacuation flight took off from the Taliban-controlled country on Thursday.

"All soldiers, members of the foreign ministry and federal police who have led this mission to a safe end for us on the ground have been flown out of Kabul," she said.

She also added that the Merkel government is "relieved that our soldiers who carried out this dangerous operation have safely left Afghan airspace."

The minister clarified that the European nation has evacuated 5,347 people since August 15 — a day after Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Germany’s Federal Defence Minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer also added that a hospital plane has been kept on standby to fly to Kabul and help evacuate people who have been injure din the Kabul airport attack.

Meanwhile, the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, assured that his government will continue evacuation despite the deadly attack.

"We've been ready for it," he said of the attack. "We're going to continue with that operation, we're now coming towards the very end of it in any event."

Assuring that swift action will be taken, he added, "We're going to work flat out... getting people through as fast as they can still, and we're going to keep going up until the last moment."

UK’s ministry of defence has also confirmed that no UK troops were injured in the attack. "There have been no reported UK military or UK government casualties following the incidents in Kabul," the department tweeted. "UK forces are working closely with our partners to provide security and medical assistance."