German ISIS terrorist, who enslaved Yazidi girl, jailed for nine years

A court in Germany's Koblenz, over 600 km southwest of Berlin, has jailed a woman for more than nine years for keeping a Yazidi woman as slave as well as aiding and abetting war crimes and genocide as a member of the ISIS.

The 37-year-old German defendant, identified as Nadine K, was also found guilty of crimes against humanity. Who is Nadine K? Nadine K was reportedly a member of the ISIS between December 2014 and March 2019. Nadine travelled to Syria to join the ISIS with her husband.

In 2015, the couple moved to Mosul in Iraq, then back to Syria.

From April 2016, the pair kept as a slave a Yazidi woman who had been imprisoned by ISIS since 2014, according to an Al Jazeera report. How Nadine K kept Yazidi woman as a slave? Nadine K, who kept the unnamed Yazidi woman as slave when she was 22 at the time, forced her to do housework. She was also forced to observe strict Islamic rituals.

Nadine K’s husband also regularly raped and beat the Yazidi woman.

"All of this served the declared purpose of IS (Islamic State/ISIL), to wipe out the Yazidi faith," prosecutors said at the trial’s opening earlier this year, Al Jazeera reported.

"All of this served the declared purpose of IS (Islamic State/ISIL), to wipe out the Yazidi faith," prosecutors said at the trial's opening earlier this year, Al Jazeera reported. Nadine K and her family reportedly took the woman with them when they moved back to ISIS-controlled territory in Syria in 2016 where they remained until March 2019.

In March 2019, the concerned Yazidi woman was finally freed, after Kurdish fighters arrested the family.

The convict returned to Germany last year in one of several repatriation operations and was arrested on arrival.

Earlier in October 2021, ISIS member Jennifer Wenisch was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Munich court over the death of a five-year-old Yazidi girl she and her husband had enslaved. The five-year-old was chained beneath the hot sun and left to die of thirst.

Earlier this year in January, Germany’s lower house of parliament recognised the 2014 massacre of Kurdish-speaking Yazidis by ISIS as genocide, condemning "indescribable atrocities" and "tyrannical injustice" carried out by ISIS fighters "with the intention of completely wiping out the Yazidi community".

About 150,000 Yazidis now live in Germany.