German defence minister Christine Lambrecht resigns after a series of gaffes

The German defence minister Christine Lambrecht quit on Monday (January 16) after several controversies. The resignation from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government came after a series of gaffes during her time in office.

The series of gaffes and her statements appeared to many as tone-deaf. Also, doubts were raised about the 57-year-old's ability to revive the country's armed forces. She also faced flak for months over Germany's stuttering response to the war in Ukraine.

Lambrecht said that she asked the chancellor to dismiss her from the office of federal minister of defence. She added, "The months-long media focus on my person hardly allows for objective reporting and discussion about servicemen and women... and security policy decisions in the interest of the citizens of Germany."

Lambrecht faced criticism for her New Year's video, which she posted on social media. In the clip, she was seen praising her "special experiences" as defence minister in 2022.

Members of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) dubbed the video message as tone-deaf. The opposition also demanded her resignation.

The resignation has come at an extremely crucial point as the West has been attempting to revive efforts to help war-torn Ukraine as pressure to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine is increasing.

The Ukraine Defence Contact Group is supposed to meet this week at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The group coordinates arms supplies to Kyiv.

There is extra pressure on Scholz to find a successor, though the chancellor on Monday said that he had a "clear idea" about plans to replace Lambrecht.

He also praised Lambrecht for her work. He said, "She worked with immense engagement to get away from the paths trodden for decades so that we could manage the major restart that's necessary both for national defence and also for Ukraine."

