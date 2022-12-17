German authorities retrieve 31 items worth millions of euros from 2019 jewellery heist, trial continues

German authorities on Saturday (Dec 17) said that they had found a "considerable portion" of 31 items of 18th-century jewellery from a 2019 robbery at Berlin's museum.

The discovery comes during the trial of the six suspects over the night-time raid on the Green Vault museum in November 2019, AFP reported.

The German media reported the incident as the biggest art robbery, which insurance experts estimating that the stolen items were worth at least 113.8 million euros ($120 million).

The thieves stole a total of 21 items of jewellery and other items from the Saxon ruler Augustus the Strong with more than 4,300 individual diamonds.

A sword with a diamond-studded hilt and a shoulder piece that had a renowned 49-carat Dresden white diamond was among the precious items.

With ongoing "explanatory talks" some pieces remain missing, including a brooch of Queen Amalie Auguste of Saxony, are still missing.

Members of "Remmo clan," are the suspects in the raid trial.

The trial which began in January is set to resume on Tuesday.

If found guilty, the suspects might spend up to 10 years in prison.

Police and prosecutors said that nearly 40 people are believed to be involved in the daring theft.

Dresden from the state prosecutor's office said that a 54-year-old suspect was detained for offering a valuable robbed item.