George Floyd's New York statue defaced, marked with neo-Nazi group's name

Amid the celebration for ex-police officer Derek Chauvin’s sentence of 22 ½ years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, comes a piece of grim news.

In New York, less than a week after its unveiling, a statue of Geoge Floyd was found defaced and marked with a neo-nazi group’s name.

Also read | Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd's death

The statue was found covered in paint, with an inscription of the American far-right cell “Patriot Front”, a group that is defined as a “white nationalist hate group’ by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The group is also believed to be behind another similar defacing in New Jersey. Just a day before, another statue of Floyd, a bronze statue in New Jersey in front of the town hall of Newark, New Jersey, was also covered in paint.

A video released by authorities shows four individuals participating in this vandalism. One of them can be seen holding a paint spray can.

New York police said that they are investigating the attack on the monument.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted, "I'm going to be absolutely clear with the neo-Nazi group that did this: get out of our state," adding that special agents from the Hate Crimes Task Force would offer to help the investigation.

I am directing the @nyspolice Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation of the defacing of the George Floyd monument in Brooklyn.



To the group of neo-Nazis who did this, I want to be absolutely clear: get the hell out of our state. pic.twitter.com/Mjkpn4lVLZ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 25, 2021 ×

In a Twitter post, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio commented "We will bring these cowards to justice,".

Last night a far-right extremist group vandalized a statue of George Floyd in Brooklyn. A racist, loathsome, despicable act of hate.



The City Cleanup Corps is repairing the statue right now and a hate crime investigation is underway. We will bring these cowards to justice. pic.twitter.com/mTwzwIyG4z — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 24, 2021 ×

This 6-foot wooden statue was made by artist Chris Carnabuci and was inaugurated as a part of Juneteenth (June 19th) celebrations in the presence of George Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd.