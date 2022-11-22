Gazprom threatens to cut gas to Europe, claims Ukraine diverting Moldova gas supplies

Gazprom said on Tuesday (November 22) that it may cut gas transit flows via Ukraine, which is the only remaining route for exports to western European markets, from next week.

The Russian energy giant claimed that Ukraine was diverting natural gas supplies transiting to Moldova. The company threatened to curtail deliveries in response.

In a statement, the Saint Petersburg-based company said: "The volume of gas supplied by Gazprom... for transit to Moldova via Ukraine is more than the physical volume transmitted at the border of Ukraine with Moldova."

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Europe is facing a massive energy crisis, and the situation could worsen as the winter season approaches with shortages of oil, gas and food.

Gazprom claimed that Ukraine obstructed about 52.52 million cubic metres from being delivered to Moldova. The threat to cut supplies will be the latest blow to Europe's alarming supply crunch.

The company said: "If the transit imbalance through Ukraine for Moldovan consumers persists, on November 28, from 10:00, Gazprom will begin reducing gas supply".

Russia has restricted consignments to Europe in the aftermath of Western sanctions over the Ukraine war, and the threats by Gazprom could emerge as the latest point of tension over energy deliveries between the West and Moscow.

This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that millions of lives are at risk in Ukraine this winter. The world health body said that because of the damaged/destroyed infrastructure, around 10 million people are left without power.

Meanwhile, Moldova has warned its people to be prepared for difficult situations in winter. The nation is facing an "acute" energy crisis.

President Maia Sandu told delegates in a speech: "This war is endangering the supply of electricity and gas. We are not certain we can find enough ... to heat and light our homes, and even if we do, the prices are unaffordable for our people and economy. This could jeopardise our social peace and security."

