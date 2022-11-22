Ukraine to protest Orban wearing scarf showing Ukraine territory as Hungary's

Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Tuesday (November 22) that Ukraine will summon Hungarian ambassador to lodge a protest over Hungary PM Viktor Orban wearing a scarf depicting some Ukrainian territory as part of Hungary. Orban wore the scarf at a football match.

Images in Ukrainian media showed Orban meeting a Hungarian footballer while wearing the scarf. News outlet Ukrainiska pravda said that the scarf depicted. a map of "Greater Hungary". The scarf reportedly also showed some territories of Austria, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, Serbia as part of Hungary.

"The promotion of revisionism ideas in Hungary does not contribute to the development of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and does not comply with the principles of European policy," Ukrainian ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

He said that Ukraine wanted an apology and and a rebuttal.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Orban did not directly address the controversy over the scarf.

"Soccer is not politics. Do not read things into it that are not there," he wrote. "The Hungarian national team belongs to all Hungarians, wherever they live!"

The two countries have repeatedly clashed in recent years over what Hungary said were curbs on the right of ethnic Hungarians living in Ukraine to use their native tongue, especially in education, after Ukraine passed a law in 2017 restricting the use of minority languages in schools.

(With inputs from agencies)

