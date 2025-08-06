/Gaza situation ‘beyond catastrophic’: UN reveals 86% of aid does not reach starving Palestinians

Data from the United Nations has revealed that the majority of the humanitarian aid sent to Gaza is being intercepted before reaching the starving civilians. According to the UN Office for Project Services, out of more than 29,885 pallets of aid supplies sent by multiple agencies to Gaza, only about 4,182 have reached their destination, which is roughly 14 per cent. The rest of the 86 per cent of the aid is being looted by “either peacefully by hungry people or forcefully by armed actors during transit,” according to the data.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, earlier accused armed militias of stealing the aid convoys at gunpoint. The recent revelation comes as Israel has consistently complained that most of the aid is being stolen by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Although the UN is unable to determine exactly how much of the missing aid, about 23,353 tons in the last two and a half months, has been looted by Hamas militants or taken by some of the civilians in the war-torn region that is gripped with famine conditions. However, the data highlights the seriousness of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as Hamas and Israel continue the blame game.

Situation in Gaza ‘beyond catastrophic’

UN Secretary-General spokesperson Farhan Haq on Wednesday (Aug 6) told reporters that the situation in Gaza is “beyond catastrophic”. He added that the hospitals in the region are “overstretched” with medical supplies and are “severely lacking” equipment. He said that emergency medical teams were refused entry into Gaza on Tuesday (Aug 5).

At least 20 killed after truck overturns