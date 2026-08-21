/Gallows for Palestinians? Israel’s Ben-Gvir faces backlash for sharing video of ‘hanging facility’

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has stirred controversy after sharing a video showing the construction of a facility intended to carry out death sentences against Palestinians convicted of terrorism. In the video, Ben-Gvir visits the unidentified site, believed to be near a prison, and points to construction work while saying it is where “terrorists will be executed”. He also said the complex would include viewing areas where victims’ families could watch executions.

“I promised to worsen the conditions of terrorists in prisons – we kept it,” Ben-Gvir said. “I promised to pass the Death Penalty for Terrorists law – we did. And now the death row and hanging facility are also starting to take shape.”

The facility follows legislation passed by Israel’s Knesset earlier this year that makes the death penalty mandatory in military courts for certain offences, unless judges determine that special circumstances warrant life imprisonment.

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Critics have accused the legislation of discriminating against Palestinians because it applies to Palestinians tried in military courts but does not operate in the same way for Jewish Israelis. The law applies to murder committed with the “intent to deny the existence of the state of Israel”.

The legislation has faced international criticism, with Amnesty International describing it as a measure that undermines safeguards protecting the right to life and a fair trial.

Ben-Gvir has long been a controversial figure, with past convictions linked to incitement to racism and support for the banned Kach movement. He has also faced sanctions from several European countries.

His latest post comes amid renewed international criticism over his remarks advocating targeted killings in Gaza. France, Germany and the United Nations have condemned his comments.