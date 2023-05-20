G7 Hiroshima communique skips use of term 'Global South'

The Japanese government refrained from using the phrase "Global South" in the communiqué that the G-7 leaders issued at the summit in Hiroshima. According to official sources cited by Japan Times, the term, which refers to emerging and developing countries in the Southern Hemisphere, groups together countries with different circumstances. Therefore, the term is considered inappropriate for such a document.

The sources argued that it can oversimplify the diverse realities and experiences of countries within this category. Additionally, there are variations in development, wealth, and political stability among countries within the Global South itself.

In their joint statement, which was adopted at a meeting in April, the G7 foreign ministers also avoided using the phrase 'Global South'. The G7 FM meet rather used terms like "regional," "willing," and "like-minded" partners. According to a senior foreign ministry official quoted by the media outlet, several nations believe the word is derogatory, and G7 members are beginning to see that grouping such nations together is unwise.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier said there is a requirement for "stronger involvement in the Global South." At press conferences as well, the Japanese PM regularly uses the phrase. "It's a powerful term. We'll use it domestically because it has an established image," a government source told the outlet.

The G7 forum comprises of the leaders of seven major advanced economies, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with representatives from the European Union. G7 document support food security The strengthening of assistance for food security in the G7 outcome document. "Stressing that we have exceeded our joint commitment of $14 billion to the global food security announced at the 2022 G7 Elmau Summit, we will continue to provide assistance in the food and nutrition related sectors to vulnerable countries and regions affected by the current food security crisis, in particular in Africa and the Middle East," the communique read.

The term "Global South" emerged as a response to the "North-South divide" and as a way to highlight the disparities and power imbalances in the global order. It recognizes the challenges faced by these countries. It includes issues such as poverty, inequality, limited access to resources, political instability, and historical legacies of colonialism and imperialism. The Global South is often associated with issues such as development, poverty eradication, social justice, and the pursuit of a more equitable global order.