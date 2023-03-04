G20 meet: Members have shown they can deliver results without Russia & China, says Antony Blinken

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that other than what Russia and China do, G20 members in New Delhi showed that they can deliver results to problems that most affected people suffer from.

This comes as no joint statement was issued following G20 Foriegn Ministers' meeting because Russia and China did not agree to general views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the meeting's outcome document reflected agreements on areas such as food and energy security, climate change and several development issues, Business line reported.

Blinken said, "so, I think what we're seeing here as I mentioned, is actually a first, which is an outcomes document," adding that only two hold them out, Russia and China.

The US secretary also praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his suggestion to not allow issues that they cannot resolve together to come in the way of those that they can, indicating towards Moscow and Beijing.

He said, "we see a broad consensus across the countries, to work together to act together and to make it work together."

"I think what we saw today is a very good reflection of what the Prime Minister said…," he said, appreciating G20 members for agreeing to address the issues of greatest concern to people around the world."

Blinken recently had a previous meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of G20, where he asked Russia to reverse its decision and return to implementing the New START, which places limits on the nuclear arsenals of the US and Russia. He also urged Moscow to withdraw from Ukraine.



(with inputs from agencies)