G20 foreign ministers meet: Russia-Ukraine war overshadows the crucial meeting

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia took place on Friday (July 8). A Western official who attended the meeting said that the crucial meeting demonstrated consensus behind the demand that Moscow lifts a blockade of Ukrainian grain exports.

The official said, "We hope a result of this meeting is that Russia sees how widespread the consensus is on the need to make progress on grain issue." As per the official, the meeting showed there was value in the G20 convening, but it remained to be seen if it would produce changes.

The meeting in Bali was overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy as host Indonesia urged foreign ministers to help end the conflict.

The repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine war have been immense on the global economy, including rising energy and food prices, which would hit poorer countries hardest.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that the gathering in Bali was dominated by the war and its impact on food security and energy, and it was discussed in almost all bilateral meetings.

Lavrov at the meeting

When the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shook hands with Retno upon his arrival, shouts of "When will you stop the war" and "Why don't you stop the war" were heard.

Lavrov said ministers from Western nations "strayed almost immediately, as soon as they took the floor, to the frenzied criticism of the Russian Federation in connection with the situation in Ukraine"

He added, "There is only rabid Russophobia, which they turn to instead of finding much-needed common ground on key issues on the global economy and finances, for which the G20 was created."

Despite global criticism, Russia says it has launched a "special military operation" in its neighbouring country Ukraine.

Food crisis

During the meeting, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on the sidelines that challenges from rising food and energy costs had been "dramatically exacerbated by Russian aggression against Ukraine."

He confronted Russia about blocking the export of Ukrainian grain and stealing it, a Western official said.

Lavrov told reporters later that Russia was ready to negotiate with Ukraine and Turkey about grain, but it is unclear when such talks might take place.

