Watch: Shinzo Abe, Japan's former prime minister, shot, showing no vital signs

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot while giving a speech in western Japan’s Nara prefecture, The Japan Times reported.

News agency AFP citing local media said that Abe is showing no vital signs after the attack. He was reportedly shot in the chest.

"A local fire department says former prime minister Abe appears to be in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest," public broadcaster NHK said— a term used in Japan before a feared death can be confirmed by a doctor.

An NHK reporter on site heard something that sounded like a gunshot and saw Abe bleeding.

According to the newspaper, the man attacked Abe from behind. The incident took place at 11.30 am. The police have arrested the 42-year-old gunman, though there are no further details.

Abe was delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots were heard, national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said.

The 67-year-old leader collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.

Abe is Japan's longest-serving prime minister. He held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020.

