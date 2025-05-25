A new research has found that infection-causing fungi responsible for millions of deaths a year are likely to spread significantly to new regions. Scientists from Manchester University has found a potential future spread of Aspergillus, a common group of fungi found all over the world. Aspergillus is responsible for the aspergillosis, a life-threatening disease that affects lungs. The study said the fungi can "eat you from inside out".



What are fungi?

Fungi are a common kingdom of organism found everywhere in the world. Be it mold or mushroom, fungi grow in environments like soil, compost and water. Fungi play an essential role in environment, but they can have a bad impact on human life.

Fungal infections kill an estimated 2.5 million people a year, and a lack of data means that number could be far higher.

“Fungi are relatively under-researched compared to viruses and parasites, but these maps show that fungal pathogens will likely impact most areas of the world in the future,” said Norman van Rijn, one of the study’s authors and a climate change and infectious diseases researcher at the University of Manchester, CNN reported.

The study, published this month, has found that certain Aspergillus species will expand their range as the climate crisis intensifies, pushing into new parts of North America, Europe, China and Russia.