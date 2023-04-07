From serving as PM thrice to hosting 'bunga-bunga' parties - the controversial life of Silvio Berlusconi

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is currently engaged in a health battle, having been diagnosed with persistent leukaemia. He is admitted to Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital and updates have been gnarly in the last few days. Sympathisers have flocked to the hospital to wish for his speedy recovery - or if it is the last hurrah, to pay their respects.

Throughout his colourful life, Berlusconi has always bounced back. Having been at the centre of Rome's power corridor, not once but three times, most supporters and detractors believe that it is almost difficult to knock him out - for the 86-year-old billionaire, nicknamed Il Cavaliere (The Knight) always bounces back.

Combining his shrewd business acumen with tactical political nuance, Berlusconi has managed to remain in the news cycle, year after year, despite last serving as the prime minister in 2011.

His last years in power were often marred by allegations of sex and corruption scandals with infamous “bunga bunga” sex parties at the Arcore mansion taking the cake. Despite all the dirt thrown his way, only tax-fraud allegations have managed to stick and send him to prison.

The genesis

Born in 1936 to a middle-class family, Berlusconi's rise to power is a story that should inspire most, if it is not for his unconventional life choices. Currently the owner of broadcasting giant Mediaset, he first entered the world of media in 1973 by setting up a small cable television company called TeleMilano.

The channel would later evolve into Canale 5 as Berlusconi bought two more channels before moving his operations to central Milan and broadcasting over the airwaves. This move would eventually pave way for his modern-day media mogul status as the owner of Mediaset which would also fuel his political aspirations.

The political life of Berlusconi

Berlusconi founded Italy's centre-right party Forza Italia in the summer of 1994 to beat the 'communists'. His party pioneered the populist brand of politics in the European country and propelled him to the higher echelons of the bureaucracy.

He won the 1994 general election by forging alliances, some not to his liking but necessary to gain the majority and managed to come to power by securing 21 per cent of the popular vote -- more than any other single party.

However, his first stint as the prime minister was brief as fractures within the haphazardly stitched coalition with the rightwing National Alliance and Northern League widened and he had to vacate the position.

In 2001, he returned to power and his government went on to become the longest-serving in Italy's history since the world war. At the pinnacle of his power, Berlusconi in 2006 declared himself "the Jesus Christ of politics".

In 2008, he went on to taste success for the third time and became the PM for another term. However, over the next three years, he faced over 50 votes of confidence.

In 2009, Patrizia D'Addario, a prostitute went on national Tv and claimed that the PM slept with him knowing her profession. What followed was an unravelling as allegations of 'bunga-bunga' sex parties smeared his name.

In 2011, he stepped down as the PM. However, to this day, he leads his party and is an elected senator. The story behind his status as a present-day senator is another example of his tenacity to grind out results.

After Senate expelled him due to a tax fraud conviction in 2013, many thought it was the end of the road for Berlusconi as he was banned from holding public office for six years. However, after serving a sentence of community service, a court ruled he could once again hold public office and he won a seat in the European Parliament in 2019.

The sporting interests of Berlusconi

Apart from his obvious interests, Berlusconi is known for his sporting taste. He owned the decorated Seria A club AC Milan for over three decades before selling it to Chinese investors for $858 million in 2017.

After selling his prized team, Berlusconi went on to buy small Lombardy side AC Monza for an estimated $3.4 million and since then, through his holding company Fininvest, he has poured over $76 million into the club.

The result? AC Monza has climbed from the third tier of Italian football to Seria A within a five-year timespan - a feat that most 'Football Manager' players may not be able to achieve.

Recently, Berlusconi made media waves after he openly criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - thereby drawing a sharp response from Kyiv of being a Putin propaganda soldier.

