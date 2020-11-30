From mass murders to armed conflict, African countries are having a tough time on multiple fronts

The continent of Africa is witnessing upheavals across many regions. In Nigeria, the Boko Haram has slaughtered 110 farmers. The brutal killings have thrust into limelight the many conflicts and power tussles that continue to plague Africa to this day.

In Ethiopia, the government has discovered mass graves in the Tigray region. In South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to face vote of confidence in the country's parliament. And in sub-saharan Africa, the death toll due to malaria has outpaced that of COVID-19. Most of the African continent is going through a tough phase.

Nigeria

In the village of Zabarmari in north-east Nigeria, there's a sense of anguish & helplessness among the residents after 110 farmers in the village were brutally slaughtered. Reportedly, the farmers were tied up, tortured, and then beheaded.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility but the barbaric killings are being called the handiwork of the Boko Haram - a jihadist terror outfit that has flourished in Nigeria for nearly two decades. As the bodies of the slain villagers were laid to rest, the farmers called upon the federal government to recruit more soldiers. The farmers say that they face a desperate choice: whether to stay home and die of starvation - or - get killed by insurgents. Dozens of farmers are still missing, and reports say that the death toll could rise further.

Since emerging in 2002, the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria has developed into the world's most brutal conflicts. Atleast 36,000 people have been killed and more than 2 million displaced.

Self-educated preacher Mohammed Yusuf founded the group in the north-eastern Borno state. He called upon Muslims to reject the state and regard western science and modern literature as sinful. The conflict he started remains concentrated in the north-east.

Most of Nigeria's Muslims live in the north, while Christians live mostly in the south. The Nigerian government based in Abuja is often accused of doing little to stop the insurgency. But this time the country's president Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to bring the perpetrators to book as Nigeria battles Islamist insurgency.

Ethiopia

Nearly 5,000 kilometres away in Ethiopia, the situation is no better. The Tigray conflict in Ethiopia is showing no signs of ending. At least 70 graves have been discovered in the Humera town of the Tigray region. This discovery was made just a day after the Ethiopian government claimed that the region was back under its control.

Sub-Saharan Africa

As the armed conflicts continue during the pandemic, the death toll due to malaria has outpaced COVID-19 in sub-saharan Africa. According to the World Health Organization (WHO)— there were an excess of 20,000 to 1 lakh malaria deaths in sub-saharan Africa last year. Most of the victims included babies in the poorest parts of Africa.

South Africa

Meanwhile, political turmoil is plaguing the more developed regions of Africa. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa will be facing his first motion of confidence this Thursday. South Africa's opposition party, the African Transformation Movement has listed 15 reasons why Ramaphosa should be removed from office.

With mass murders, military conflicts, deadly diseases, and political unrest - Africa is facing a very tough time.