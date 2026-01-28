Google Preferred
From luxury bags to stock manipulation: What led to former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee's imprisonment

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jan 28, 2026, 13:56 IST | Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 14:11 IST
Former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

Prosecutors further added that the 52-year-old made $552,570 between October 2010 and December 2012 with her participating in price-rigging scheme involving the stocks of Deutsch Motors, a BMW dealer in South Korea.

Two luxury handbags, a BMW dealership, and a controversial church became the centre of former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee's trial. Following her August 2025 arrest by a special counsel, she was sentenced on Wednesday (Jan 28) to one year and eight months in prison. The court found her guilty of accepting bribes from a controversial religious sect, the Unification Church.

The bribe from the church included Chanel bags and a Graff diamond necklace. Kim was also found guilty of manipulating stock. An estimate by the prosecutors put the stocks, bribes, and other involvements at $813,000. Prosecutors further added that the 52-year-old made $552,570 between October 2010 and December 2012 with her participation in a price-rigging scheme involving the stocks of Deutsch Motors, a BMW dealer in South Korea.

Summary of the verdict

  • Sentence: 1 year and 8 months of jail term
  • Guilty of: Bribery which involves the Unification Church and luxury goods like a Chanel bag and a Graff necklace.
  • Acquitted of: Deutsch Motors stock manipulation and illegal opinion polling, citing insufficient evidence of her being a "co-principal."

  • Forfeiture: The former 1st lady has been ordered to pay about $8,977. The piece of jewellery received as a bribe, which is the Graff diamond necklace, will be confiscated.

