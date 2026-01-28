Two luxury handbags, a BMW dealership, and a controversial church became the centre of former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee's trial. Following her August 2025 arrest by a special counsel, she was sentenced on Wednesday (Jan 28) to one year and eight months in prison. The court found her guilty of accepting bribes from a controversial religious sect, the Unification Church.

The bribe from the church included Chanel bags and a Graff diamond necklace. Kim was also found guilty of manipulating stock. An estimate by the prosecutors put the stocks, bribes, and other involvements at $813,000. Prosecutors further added that the 52-year-old made $552,570 between October 2010 and December 2012 with her participation in a price-rigging scheme involving the stocks of Deutsch Motors, a BMW dealer in South Korea.