/From first lady to inmate number 4398: Ex-South Korea first lady goes on trial for corruption including accepting a 'Dior bag' as bribe

Kim Keon Hee, wife of former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol, was put on trial on Wednesday (Sep 24) for a range of charges, including stock manipulation. The former first lady's husband is already on trial for his bid to declare martial law in the country. It is for the first time that the country's presidential couple is facing criminal proceedings. The legal experts believe that the former first couple could also be questioned for their alleged role in trying to influence the parliamentary elections of the country as well.

Charges against Kim Keon Hee

The former first lady is facing multiple charges for which she appeared at Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul in a black suit on Wednesday (Sep 24) - a first public appearance for inmate number 4398 since the arrest in August. She appeared in the court as part of her corruption trial which also includes charges regarding allegations of stock manipulation, violating political fundraising laws by asking a power broker to carry out free opinion polling, and accepting bribes from South Korea's Unification Church.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The former first lady's lawyer, however, has denied all the charges and said no evidence has been provided regarding the mentioned allegations.

Also read: South Korea arrests Unification Church leader over bribery allegations linked to former first lady

What was Dior bag scandal?

Among the charges Kim faces, the most talked about is the acceptance of a Dior bag from a pastor. The whole incident was recorded using a hidden camera which soon became the most talked thing about her husband's presidency. A church leader, Han Hak-ja, was also jailed for giving direction to the religious institute to give bribe to the first lady for political favours.