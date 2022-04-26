From freeing the blue bird to Trump memes, here's how twitteratti reacted to Elon Musk's Twitter purchase

This is how Twitter reacted to Elon Musk's purchase of the micro-blogging website. Photograph:( WION Web Team )
But how is twitterati reacting to this acquisition?
As soon as the news of Tesla CEO Elon Musk buying Twitter hit the internet, the microblogging site exploded in a whirlwind of memes and a frenzy of amusing tweets.
Musk, the eccentric and brilliant CEO who, by his own admission, is a strong believer in free speech, has bought Twitter after weeks of controversy. The world's richest man, known for his innovative ideas, has investments in a wide range of industries, including space exploration, electric automobiles, and artificial intelligence. He's on his way to becoming the social media king.
Watch | 'Musk may control content for his own purpose,' mixed reactions on Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition
Let's start with a tweet by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and the response people gave to his tweet.
Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square? https://t.co/jTiEnabP6T— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 25, 2022
Elon musk things...😂😂#ElonMuskBuyTwitter #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/mzLZVu2Sdc— COLDPLAYER..🎸🎶🎶 (@swaroop_124) April 25, 2022
And now let's move on to the people's reactions:
#ElonMuskBuyTwitter #ElonMusk right now : pic.twitter.com/SJO3HfXnq4— _H@rîs_ (@imharis_10) April 25, 2022
Suspended accounts coming back after Twitter takeover by Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/1tJD66El3i— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2022
Elon Musk has finally set the blue bird free: pic.twitter.com/LXjzYCS2ZU— Mikey (@MikeDulaimi) April 25, 2022
Elon Musk's first visit to @Twitter office. pic.twitter.com/ri98EGuQPc— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) April 26, 2022
Elon Musk paid $44 billion for Twitter.— Aman (@imboyaman) April 26, 2022
Me who downloaded it for free: pic.twitter.com/fMmep8hY16
Elon Musk after buying twitter for $44 billion to Donald Trump #twittersold pic.twitter.com/aiVlr0Yi1e— Harsh nandan (@nandanharsh181) April 26, 2022
Me showing Elon Musk how to download twitter for free on the App Store instead of spending $45 billion pic.twitter.com/HIVmJDPEhY— formu1a.fun (@formu1a_fun) April 26, 2022
One fine morning, bored #ElonMusk decided to go for a shopping and bought Twitter. Say hello to the new CEO of Twitter.#TwitterCEO #twittersold pic.twitter.com/soFRewB6wm— Django (@DaringDjango) April 26, 2022
Elon Musk should restore Donald Trump’s Twitter account, regardless of whether he plans to use it or not.— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 26, 2022
Free Speech on Twitter starts with righting previous wrongs.
Bought twitter for one reason: get rid of this annoying stalking bot @elonmusk @ElonJet pic.twitter.com/kQTmyTkr3H— Ellon Musk (@marskellion) April 26, 2022
Donald Trump celebration🎉🤸♀️ after #ElonMusk #TwitterTakeover @elonmusk announce free speech .#CEO_of_Twitter #ParagAgrawal— Subhash Suman (@Subha7Suman) April 26, 2022
#jackdorsey #leavingtwitter #twittersold pic.twitter.com/M7CQHqB5Bh
Everyone is thinking that Elon Musk has bought Twitter for Donald Trump.. but the real reason is something else.. 😂😂🤣🤣#twittersold #ElonMusk #Twitter#Trump #ParagAgrawal#ElonMuskBuyTwitterpic.twitter.com/BJZ6tEdrU5— Tòxìç 🚫 (@m_k_s_1_1) April 26, 2022