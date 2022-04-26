From freeing the blue bird to Trump memes, here's how twitteratti reacted to Elon Musk's Twitter purchase

As soon as the news of Tesla CEO Elon Musk buying Twitter hit the internet, the microblogging site exploded in a whirlwind of memes and a frenzy of amusing tweets.

Musk, the eccentric and brilliant CEO who, by his own admission, is a strong believer in free speech, has bought Twitter after weeks of controversy. The world's richest man, known for his innovative ideas, has investments in a wide range of industries, including space exploration, electric automobiles, and artificial intelligence. He's on his way to becoming the social media king.

But how is twitterati reacting to this acquisition?

Let's start with a tweet by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and the response people gave to his tweet.

Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square? https://t.co/jTiEnabP6T — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 25, 2022 ×

And now let's move on to the people's reactions:

Suspended accounts coming back after Twitter takeover by Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/1tJD66El3i — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2022 ×

Elon Musk has finally set the blue bird free: pic.twitter.com/LXjzYCS2ZU — Mikey (@MikeDulaimi) April 25, 2022 ×

Elon Musk paid $44 billion for Twitter.

Me who downloaded it for free: pic.twitter.com/fMmep8hY16 — Aman (@imboyaman) April 26, 2022 ×

Elon Musk after buying twitter for $44 billion to Donald Trump #twittersold pic.twitter.com/aiVlr0Yi1e — Harsh nandan (@nandanharsh181) April 26, 2022 ×

Me showing Elon Musk how to download twitter for free on the App Store instead of spending $45 billion pic.twitter.com/HIVmJDPEhY — formu1a.fun (@formu1a_fun) April 26, 2022 ×

One fine morning, bored #ElonMusk decided to go for a shopping and bought Twitter. Say hello to the new CEO of Twitter.#TwitterCEO #twittersold pic.twitter.com/soFRewB6wm — Django (@DaringDjango) April 26, 2022 ×

Elon Musk should restore Donald Trump’s Twitter account, regardless of whether he plans to use it or not.



Free Speech on Twitter starts with righting previous wrongs. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 26, 2022 ×

