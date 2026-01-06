/Fresh unrest in Nepal: Curfew in Birgunj after communal tension, India seals border

Unrest flares up again in Nepal as Birgung city, located near the border with the Indian state of Bihar, has erupted in violent protests after a video with alleged religious content went viral on the social media platform TikTok, triggering a series of protests and counterprotests from Sunday. The demonstrations in Birgung town of Parsa district soon turned violent, leading the district authorities to extend the curfew order until Tuesday evening.

"The curfew order issued yesterday, 2082.09.21 (2026.01.05) from 6:00 pm to 8:00 am on 2082.09.22 (2026.01.06), in view of the latest security situation, has been continued in the following four forts within the Birgunj Metropolitan City area of Parsa district, as per Section 6 (a) of the Local Administration Act, 2028, from today, 2082.09.22 (2026.01.06), until 1:00 PM, prohibiting anyone from moving within those boundaries, holding any kind of gathering, procession, demonstration, meeting, meeting, or siege," the latest order reads.



Amid a deteriorating law and order situation, India has completely sealed its borders near the Raxaul district in Bihar, restricting all cross-border movements except for emergency services.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What happened?

Tensions brew in the Himalayan country after two Muslim men, identified as Haider Ansari and Amanat Ansari of the Kamala municipality of the Dhanusha district, reportedly posted a video on social media allegedly containing derogatory remarks against some religious communities. The clip went viral across the area, sparking communal tensions in the Dhansha and Parsa districts.

Trending Stories

Locals in the area caught the two men and handed them over to the police on charges of hurting religious tensions. However, the situation escalated after a mosque was vandalised in Ward 6 of Kamala Municipality.

The flare-up, which started as protests on Sunday, became an intense communal flashpoint as people took to the street demonstating against vandalism, and counter-protests led to sharp escalations.

Nepal has been reeling under violent demonstrations after September 2025, when Gen-Z protests erupted in Nepal over corruption, elite privilege and digital restrictions, as young demonstrators mobilised nationwide, challenging political authority through street protests and online activism campaigns.