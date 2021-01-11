French woman, who was declared dead, fights to prove her existence

In a unique case, a French woman, Jeanne Pouchain, is readying herself to fight legally against a long-running dispute with a former employee who claims Pouchain is dead.

Pouchain was declared dead by an employee of a cleaning company the two worked at years ago. Since then, Pouchain has been trying to prove that she is alive and well since November 2017.

Her existence was confirmed by a news agency, AFP, who sent their reporters to meet Pouchain at her home in the southeastern town of Saint-Joseph, near Lyon, recently.

After the former employee provided information claiming Jeanne Pouchain was dead, the 58-year-old woman's life was in shatters in a moment as all records of her existence were wiped out from the official documents, including her ID card, driver's license, bank account and health insurance.

Pouchain has alleged the former employee of fabricating evidence of her death to win legal damages from her husband and son. The former employee has also twice tried to sue Pouchain but in vain.

"It's a crazy story," Pouchain's lawyer Sylvain Cormier told AFP. "The plaintiff claimed that Mrs Pouchain was dead, without providing any proof, and everyone believed her. No-one checked."

The former employee took a case against Pouchain after losing her job with Pouchain's cleaning company when it lost a big contract in 2000. Later, in 2004, a labour tribunal asked Pouchain to pay 14,000 euros ($17,000) in damages. However, Pouchain was saved by that blow as the registered case was against the company, and not her directly.

Some have also claimed that Pouchain faked her own death to avoid litigation against herself. However, Pouchain has repeatedly denied these allegations. "State agencies tell me I am no longer dead, but that I am not yet alive. I'm in the making!," she said.

(With inputs from AFP)