Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to reunite with royals for first time since 'Megxit': Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly set to reunite with the royal family this spring for the first time since they gave up their titles.

According to Sunday Times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend the Trooping of the Colour, the Queen`s annual birthday parade, on June 12 in London.



The military parade, which will mark the Queen`s 95th birthday, will also be the first national celebration in the United Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic. As per Page Six, the Queen appeared last year without her family at the event, which was scaled down and moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle due to lockdowns.



"The current plan is for the Queen`s birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time," "But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen," a royal aide was quoted saying.

Harry and Meghan's last public appearance with the royals was at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth service on March 9 after finalising their 'Megxit` deal. The Sussexes have since been living in California with their year-year-old son Archie.



According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, the Sussexes' relationship with the rest of the royal family is on the mend and they would like to return as a family for some big milestones in 2021 if travel restrictions are lifted and it's safe to do so.



In October 2019, after announcing a six-week break from royal duties at the beginning of November and the couple spent Christmas away from the rest of the royal family. Shortly after their return from vacation, the Royal couple announced that they were working to become "financially independent" and will be taking a "step back" from the royal family.