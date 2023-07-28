French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Sri Lanka in weekend

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Sri Lanka this weekend, following his return from Papua New Guinea, reported Lankan news organisation News First on Thursday citing French media.

According to the reports, Macron will meet Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe during his visit.

It is going to be the first visit by a French president to Sri Lanka, also his visit will mark the first trip of a French president to countries of Pacific island nation.

Although, Macron’s visit had not been officially announced. The French President will first travel to Vanuatu on July 27 before leaving for Papua New Guinea, reported News First.

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape invited President Macron during a meeting held in Port Moresby on June 5 with Walid Fouque, Special Advisor for Asia and the Pacific to President, according to Papua New Guinea Today.

Macron is scheduled to arrive in Port Moresby at 11 am on Friday, His visit includes a meeting with Governor-General Bob Dadae, and a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Marape, followed by a bilateral meeting and the signing of various agreements, reported Papua New Guinea Today.

Papua New Guinea Today operate out of Port Moresby Papua New Guinea and covers every aspect of news and information, from breaking national and international crises to in-depth features, sports, business and many more.

Macron’s visit aims to strengthen the bilateral relations between France and Papua New Guinea.

Moreover, Macron is expected to return from Papua New Guinea on July 28 night to July 29 morning.

France is part of the group of countries that announced a common platform for talks among bilateral creditors to coordinate the restructuring of Sri Lanka’s debt, News First reported.

