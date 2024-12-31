France's top diplomat and defence chief arrived on Monday in Lebanon, where a fragile truce since late November ended intense fighting between Israel and militant group Hezbollah.

Advertisment

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu met with Lebanon's army chief Joseph Aoun, and on Tuesday are due to visit UN peacekeepers near the Israeli border.

A Lebanese army statement on social media said that Aoun and the visiting ministers discussed "ways to strengthen cooperation relations between the armies of the two countries and to continue support for the army in light of current circumstances".

Aoun, who is being touted as a possible candidate for Lebanon's president, has been tasked with deploying troops in the south of the country since the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire came into effect on November 27.

Advertisment

Lecornu said on X that he is also due to meet with a French general representing Paris "within the ceasefire monitoring mechanism".

Also read | Israel intercepts missile launched by Yemen Houthis; no casualties so far

"Our armies are, and will remain, committed to the stability of Lebanon and the region," he said.

Advertisment

The monitoring body brings together Lebanon, Israel, the United States, France and the United Nations' UNIFIL peacekeeping mission. It is meant to support the implementation of the ceasefire and assess violations.

On Thursday, UNIFIL said it was "concerned" by "the continued destruction" carried out by the Israeli army in southern Lebanon, despite the truce.

Lecornu and Barrot are scheduled to meet on Tuesday with French soldiers deployed with UNIFIL in south Lebanon.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits for grammar and punctuation. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.