France: Two conmen arrested for bedbug scam that tricked elderly

The French police have arrested two conmen for duping elderly people by selling bedbug pest control services to them at exorbitant prices, even when most did not need to avail the service.

The two men would enter the victims' homes, carry out phoney control services and then overcharge for treatment products. The Strasbourg Police said the victims would be charged anywhere between $324 and $2265 (£257 and £1,800).

The police added that they had received a total of nine formal complaints for suspected fraud and at least 48 were scammed.

The scammers preyed on widespread fears of bedbugs that gripped France this autumn. During the service, they would pretend to inoculate the space against bedbugs with an aerosol before handing an ointment they said would keep the bugs away from human skin.

However, once authorities were alerted, the identified suspects, put them under surveillance and soon arrested them as they were leaving the home of the latest victim.

Bedbugs infestation across France

The French government has been battling a 'bedbugs' crisis that has infested the entire country. Previously a subject of ridicule, bedbugs have become a contentious political matter, with reports of infestations in trains, the Paris metro, and movie theatres making headlines across the globe.

With France hosting the upcoming 2024 Olympics, concerns are mounting as authorities scamper to nip the problem in the bud. The government has vowed to protect” the public after a “widespread” rise in bedbugs was reported in the capital city.

President Emmanuel Macron's party, Renaissance, plans to introduce a cross-party bill this month to combat the bedbug "scourge."

Bedbugs, once nearly eradicated by the 1950s, have made a comeback in recent decades, driven by factors such as population density and mass transit. Approximately one-tenth of French households have faced bedbug issues in recent years, necessitating costly pest control interventions.

An anti-bedbug campaign was launched by the French government three years ago which includes a dedicated information hotline and website. However, it failed to make a major difference as the problem peaked earlier this year.