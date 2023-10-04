France to hold emergency meetings amid major bedbug infestation

The French government has called for emergency meetings to address the growing bedbug crisis, which is now considered a significant public health issue.

Previously a subject of ridicule, bedbugs have become a contentious political matter, with reports of infestations in trains, the Paris metro, and movie theatres.

With France hosting major sporting events like the Rugby World Cup and the upcoming 2024 Olympics, concerns are mounting, reported AFP.

In recent weeks, France has witnessed a surge in reported bedbug cases, causing alarm among citizens. Infestations have been reported in various public spaces, including trains, the Paris metro, and cinemas.

As France gears up to host the Rugby World Cup and the 2024 Olympics, these concerns have taken on added significance. Notably, two schools—one in Marseille and another in Villefranche-sur-Saone—had to be closed for extensive cleaning due to bedbug infestations.

Government's urgent response

Transport Minister Clement Beaune is convening a meeting to assess the situation on Wednesday (Oct 4), aiming to quantify the problem and enhance measures to address it.

An inter-ministerial meeting is scheduled for Friday (Oct 6) to provide swift solutions. President Emmanuel Macron's party, Renaissance, plans to introduce a cross-party bill in December to combat the bedbug "scourge." Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau emphasises the importance of avoiding scams in pest control services and assures the public that there is no general panic.

Bedbugs, once nearly eradicated by the 1950s, have made a comeback in recent decades, driven by factors such as population density and mass transit. Approximately one-tenth of French households have faced bedbug issues in recent years, necessitating costly pest control interventions.

These blood-sucking insects have been spotted in the Paris metro, high-speed trains, and at Charles De Gaulle Airport.

Politicians from various parties are stressing the urgency of tackling the bedbug problem. France Unbowed MPs advocate for a national prevention plan, an emergency fund, and the establishment of public disinfestation services.

Bedbugs, which nest in mattresses, clothing, and luggage, emerge at night to feed on human blood, leaving behind itchy rashes and psychological distress. As the crisis deepens, addressing bedbug infestations has become a pressing matter for public health and well-being in France.

