/France to strengthen military as Macron announces new aircraft carrier after voluntary service rollout

President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday (Dec 21) said that he had given the official approval for development and construction work on the French Navy's future aircraft carrier to bolster the country's maritime power. The future aircraft carrier is scheduled to enter service in 2038, will replace France's flagship, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle. Macron made the announcement while he was speaking to troops at a French military base in Abu Dhabi, located near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint for global oil flows.

"In line with the last two military programming laws, and after a thorough and comprehensive review, I have decided to equip France with a new aircraft carrier," Macron said during a visit to French troops in the United Arab Emirates, adding that the decision to move ahead with the project was made this week.

The move is part of the Military Programming Law (LPM 2024-2030) adopted by the French Parliament, aimed at boosting defence spending and strengthening the capability of the French Armed Forces over seven years. The plan was taken up amid a changing global security environment and rising tensions with Moscow after the Russia-Ukraine war. The law allocates around $460 billion in defence spending between 2024 and 2030, marking a significant increase of around 40 per cent compared to the previous cycle.

On November 27, the French President announced the restoration of military service voluntarily to boost troop strength as part of the LPM. Almost three decades after France abolished conscription, Macron said young adults who wish to join the military can sign up for a 10-month service.

"A new national service will be introduced, gradually starting next summer," he said, addressing troops in Varces-Allieres-et-Risset in southeastern France. The French president clarified that volunteers, mostly aged 18 to 19, will only be deployed on national soil.

Under the scheme, France plans to incorporate 3,000 volunteers from the summer next year, then increase gradually so as to include 10,000 young people in the army by 2030 and 50,000 by 2035.

Currently, the French armed forces have approximately 200,000 active military personnel and 47,000 reservists, numbers expected to increase to 210,000 and 80,000, respectively, by 2030.