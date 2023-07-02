France riots: Protesters ram car into mayor's home in Paris suburb
Breaking news. Photograph:(WION)
Story highlights
Citing an official, the news agency AFP reported on Sunday (July 2) that protesters rammed a car into the mayor's home in Paris suburb.
Citing an official, the news agency AFP reported on Sunday (July 2) that protesters rammed a car into the mayor's home in Paris suburb.
As nationwide unrest in France continues over the killing of a teenager of North African descent, protesters rammed a car into the mayor's home in Paris suburb, the news agency AFP reported on Sunday (July 2) citing an official.
Further details are awaited.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.