France riots: Protesters ram car into mayor's home in Paris suburb

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Jul 02, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

As nationwide unrest in France continues over the killing of a teenager of North African descent, protesters rammed a car into the mayor's home in Paris suburb, the news agency AFP reported on Sunday (July 2) citing an official. 

Further details are awaited. 

