France reports record COVID-19 cases as Europe battles Omicron

UK reported a record 138,831 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday fueled by the Omicron variant as Europe continues to battle the virus.

According to UK's Office for National Statistics(ONS), at least 1 in 35 people in the country have been infected by the virus with London being hit with the Omicron wave.

The ONS survey estimated that at least 3 per cent of the population in mid-December had the virus in the UK. British PM Boris Johnson informed that 90 per cent of patients in ICUs have not taken the booster jab.

Also Read: Second fugitive surrenders to police after being unable to tolerate COVID-19 curbs

UK is one of the hardest-hit countries due to the virus with over 148,020 fatalities and 11 million coronavirus cases. Britain has so far given booster doses to over 32 million people. Northern Ireland and Wales have also reported a record number of cases.

Watch: Israel reports its first death caused due to Omicron

Meanwhile, France reported 200,000 daily coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The World Health Organisation(WHO) said that Omicron cases worldwide could put pressure on healthcare systems as global cases shot up 11 per cent globally last week.

Also Read: Scientists identify antibodies that block Omicron Covid variant

The Omicron variant has now become the dominant strain in Switzerland and the Netherlands. Reports say the young in Switzerland have been hit the hardest with the new wave as 13,000 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

Reports claim 55 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Switzerland are Omicron cases.

Greece and Portugal also reported a record number of coronavirus cases with more curbs imposed throughout Europe. Germany imposed new restrictions into the New Year as nightclubs were ordered to be closed.

(With inputs from Agencies)