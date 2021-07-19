France: Police shoots dead man with psychiatric disorder suspected of beheading minor

The French police have shot dead a man who was suspected of beheading a 13-year-old man in southern France.

Local police found a body that was beheaded in an apartment in Tarascon. After investigation, it was found out that the apartment was by a 32-year-old man who reportedly suffered from a psychiatric disorder.

The matter came to notice after a boy was reported missing from a care home in Marseille, a French city. Police started investigating the missing person case, which led them to this rented apartment.

"The body found may be that of the minor," local public prosecutor Laurent Gumbau told news agency AFP. Police have not been able to confirm the identity and the prosecutor clarified that as of now it would be "impossible at the current time to confirm the hypothesis of anthropophagy (cannibalism)".

When the police reached the location, the man who has been booked for few previous acts of violence fled his apartment over rooftops. The chase ended three hours later when the police located him at a location in Tarascon and he was shot dead.

However, as per initial reports, the deceased suspect was not armed at the time of his death, and he has also not been identified as the killer of the 13-year-old minor man.

An investigation into both the killings has been launched.