'France is ruled by the Islamic State': Knife-wielding attacker shot by Paris railway security

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Nov 02, 2021, 02:47 PM(IST)

French police secure an area (file photo) Photograph:( Reuters )

Paris railway security officers opened fire on Monday evening at a man who threatened them with a knife in Paris train station Saint Lazare, French media reported on Tuesday.

After yelling 'Allahu Akbar, France is run by Islamic State,' a knifeman was shot by Paris transport police at a train station.

The man is claimed to have been seriously hurt after brandishing the weapon and threatening security at Paris' Saint-Lazare station, one of the busiest in the city.

He was stopped for not wearing a mask and refused to comply with officials, which initiated the conflict. 

(With inputs from agencies)

