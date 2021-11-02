'France is ruled by the Islamic State': Knife-wielding attacker shot by Paris railway security

French police secure an area (file photo) Photograph:( Reuters )
Paris railway security officers opened fire on Monday evening at a man who threatened them with a knife in Paris train station Saint Lazare, French media reported on Tuesday.
After yelling 'Allahu Akbar, France is run by Islamic State,' a knifeman was shot by Paris transport police at a train station.
The man is claimed to have been seriously hurt after brandishing the weapon and threatening security at Paris' Saint-Lazare station, one of the busiest in the city.
He was stopped for not wearing a mask and refused to comply with officials, which initiated the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies)