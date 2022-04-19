France elections 2022: Le Pen, allies try to appease voters by softening stance on hijab ban

As the campaigning in France enters its final days, far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen seems to be trying to soften her image.

In a recent development, an ally of Le Pen has announced that the planned hijab ban that the presidential candidate had promised as one of the political tools to fight “Islamism” would come “little by little”.

This marks a shift in her campaign tone, less than a week before the voting takes place.

Le Pen has previously stated that the hijab is not a symbol of a person's religious beliefs, but rather an "Islamist uniform" that should be prohibited from public spaces in France.

However, the prohibition of the hijab, according to French lawyers, would be a violation of the French constitution.

In a country that has suffered a succession of fatal extremist attacks, issues related to France's Muslim population, which is one of Europe's largest, have become a contentious issue.

Louis Aliot, former partner of Le Pen, and the mayor of Perpignan told France Inter radio that the hijab ban needed to be implemented gradually.

In his opinion, the ban should begin with state-run services and then be gradually expanded.

Echoing Le Pen's words, he said "there will be a debate in parliament and then the choice will be made."

On Monday, another Le Pen supporter, David Rachline, mayor of the Mediterranean town of Frejus, also appeared to modify his stance. "We don't want to attack people," he stated, adding that "all those women wearing a hijab are not Islamists."

Le Pen has tried to soften her image in recent years, however, she has not abandoned her far-right objectives.

"People who are present on our territory, who respect our laws, who respect our values, who have sometimes worked in France, have nothing to fear from the policy I want to pursue," Le Pen said on France Bleue radio.

An encounter on Friday left Le Pen looking sheepish. As she faced the cameras, a hijab-clad woman approached her, asking her to "leave the Muslims alone", adding "We are French, we love this country".

The next day, Le Pen admitted that the problem was complicated. However, she said that parliament would have a role in the choice and that any unwanted legislation could be repealed.

(With inputs from agencies)