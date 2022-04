Neither Macron, nor Le Pen: France erupts in protests against top presidential candidates ahead of elections

Some in an attempt to unite opponents of presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in order to prevent her from winning the April 24 runoff election against incumbent Emmanuel Macron, and others to protest against the environmental programmes put forward by France's remaining presidential candidates.

Collapse of democracy?

Thousands of people gathered in central Paris, singing anti-fascist chants and warning of democratic upheaval if Le Pen won. On one banner, it said: "Against the far-right. For justice and equality, not Le Pen at the Elysee," referring to the official house of the French president

"If the far-right is in power we will see a major collapse of the democratic, anti-racism and progressive camps," said Dominique Sopo, president of SOS Racism, which organised the protests alongside dozens of other rights groups, unions, and associations.

"People need to realise that despite their anger towards Emmanuel Macron and his policies, there is no equivalence between a liberal, conservative candidate and a far-right candidate."

(Photograph:Reuters)