Fourteen injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home

Fourteen people were injured after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side, police officials said Tuesday.

One person was in custody and additional suspects were being sought after the operation was done with.

Mourners outside a funeral home were fired upon from a passing SUV, police said, and several targets of the shooting returned fire. The SUV later crashed and the occupants fled in several directions. One person of interest has been taken into custody.

All the victims were adults, and were taken by the Chicago Fire Department to nearby hospitals in serious condition.

At least 60 shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone other than attendees of the funeral were victims, nor if anyone in the SUV had been wounded.

The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime in the city.

The Trump administration had earlier sent federal officers to Portland, Oregon, after weeks of protests there over police brutality and racial injustice that followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Trump has framed such protests in the nation’s large cities as a failure by “liberal Democrats” who run them, praised the officers’ actions and said he was looking to send agents to other cities.

