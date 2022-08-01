Four-year-old kid rushed to hospital after worm-infested food served at UK government's hostel for refugees

Children at a United Kingdom Home Office hotel fell ill after unknowingly consuming worms in food. A four-year-old boy had to be rushed to the hospital by paramedics, according to a Guardian report, when he began vomiting shortly after consuming the worm-infested food. The boy's father said that after eating the same food, other family members also got sick and developed a fever for three days. The family, which as per the report wanted to remain anonymous has since been rehoused by the Home Office. The incident occurred last month, they were staying at a hotel in the Midlands. The family filed a formal grievance with Serco, a Home Office contractor.

“I can confirm there was an insect of some kind in the food and the hotel were made aware of it at the time," a Serco official stated in response, adding "Apologies were given at the time and the housing officers will quality-check the food before service".

Environmental health officials found parasitic roundworms in the food. An environmental health official for the council who was made aware of the problem stated that cooking typically killed these worms. “However, I appreciate that it is an unpleasant experience to come across one in your meal,” he continued.

This incident is only one of several issues with the Home Office's hotel accommodations for refugees.

According to a recent report by the Refugee Council, the Home Office's use of hotels for asylum seekers tripled last year, and a large number of residents of these government housings have complained about the bad living conditions.

The Guardian also reported that it has received complaints from asylum seekers about their families being housed in different hotels separately. In one instance, an asylum seeker was split up from her husband and their two kids, who were five and twelve.

Another family of asylum seekers, who are housed in a hotel on the south coast of England by the Home Office's contractors Clearsprings, alleged that hotel workers had entered their rooms without their consent and had videotaped some of their belongings.

(With inputs from agencies)

