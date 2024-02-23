Four Pakistani nationals face charges of transporting Iranian-made weapons

Four foreign nationals, with Pakistani identification cards, on Thursday (Feb 22) faced the charges of transporting suspected Iranian-made weapons using a vessel, which was intercepted in the Arabian Sea by US naval forces last month. In the mission, two Navy SEALs had lost their lives.



On Thursday (Feb 22), a criminal complaint was unsealed in the US District Court in Richmond in which it was alleged that the four defendants were transferring suspected Iranian-made missile components. These components are used in the type of weapons which have been used by Houthi rebel forces in recent attacks.



"The flow of missiles and other advanced weaponry from Iran to Houthi rebel forces in Yemen threatens the people and interests of America and our partners in the region," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, in a press release.

US officials said that, on January 11, Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J Chambers was boarding the boat and slipped inside the gap which was created by the combatant craft of the SEALs' and high waves between the vessel.



After Chambers fell, Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram jumped into the sea with the hope of saving him, as per the US officials.



"Two Navy SEALs tragically lost their lives in the operation that thwarted the defendants charged today from allegedly smuggling Iranian-made weapons that the Houthis could have used to target American forces and threaten freedom of navigation and a vital artery for commerce," Monaco added.

Accused knew about missile components being used by Houthis: report

According to media reports, Muhammad Pahlawan is facing the charge of trying to smuggle advanced missile components, which included a warhead regarding which he allegedly knew would be used by Houthi rebels while fighting against commercial and naval vessels in the Red Sea.

Watch: Red Sea Crisis: Houthis warn of escalating attacks on ships He is also facing charges of providing false information to US Coast Guard officers while boarding the vessel. The co-defendants of Pahlawan's — Mohammad Mazhar, Ghufran Ullah and Izhar Muhammad — are also facing the charge of providing false information.



Pahlawan's attorney and Assistant Supervisory Federal Public Defender Amy Austin said that he had made an initial appearance in US District Court and will again attend court for detention hearing on Tuesday (Feb 27).



"Right now, he's just charged with two crimes and we're just at the very beginning stages, and so all we know is what's in the complaint," said Austin, reported Associated Press.