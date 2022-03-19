Four dead as US military aircraft crashes in northern Norway during NATO exercises

Four people were declared dead when a US military aircraft crashed during the NATO training exercises in northern Norway. According to the Reuters report, Ivar Bo Nilsson, of Nordland police, said: “It is regrettably confirmed that all four on board the plane have perished.”

Earlier, the local police and the country's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) announced that the aircraft was spotted with ‘major damage’.

According to the official statement from the Norwegian Armed Forces, the MV-22B Osprey aircraft, assigned to the II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) US military unit, was "on a training mission in Nordland County, northern Norway on Friday" with a crew of four on board.

The CNN reported that the damaged aircraft was spotted from one of the rescue helicopters and it appeared to have crashed in the municipality of Beiarn. Nordland Police chief of staff, Bent Arne Eilertsen, told public broadcaster NRK on Saturday that the aircraft has suffered a bit of damage.

"What we have been told is that it is an American plane with Americans on board," Eilertsen said.

The US Marine Corps confirmed that the aircraft was taking part in NATO exercises.

"The aircraft was participating in Exercise Cold Response 2022," the Corps said. According to NATO's website, Cold Response 2022 is a long-planned exercise bringing together NATO allies and their partners which aims to test their ability to work together in cold weather conditions.

"Although the nature of military service is inherently dangerous, the safety of our Marines, Sailors, Allies and partners is our top priority," the statement said.

The aircraft was reported missing at 6:26 p.m. local time on Friday while heading toward the town of Bodø, located north of the Arctic Circle, the Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) said.

