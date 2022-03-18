Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo accuses UK of paying “blood money” to Iran for nationals’ release

UK has been accused of paying “blood money” to Iran by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to ensure the release of two British-Iranian nationals.

These people have been held hostage by Tehran for a long time.

Pompeo has claimed £400 million ($530 million) was paid to Tehran for the release. It will be used to “terrorise” opponents. Pompeo is known for his hard stance against Iran.

UK government has said that it has put in place “rigorous safeguards” to ensure the money is not used for weapons. It will be used for “humanitarian” purposes.

After years of detention in Iran, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosh Ashori were released late on Wednesday.

The aircraft, which was carrying them, was not allowed to take off until the money had been transferred, reports claimed.

On Wednesday, Pompeo said on Twitter, “The UK priced taking & holding its citizens hostage at $530 million. We prevented paying blood money — not rewarding hostage-takers. That cash will terrorise Israel, UK & US. Appeasement feels good until it fails — it always does.”

The money was owed for an undelivered order of tanks and other vehicles agreed between the UK and Iran’s pre-revolutionary government, Tehran's regime has said.

