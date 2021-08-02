Former US president Donald Trump's fundraising initiatives raise $100 million  

Donald Trump seems to be on a roll nowadays as his political organisation has raised nearly $102 million in cash reserves, a CNN report said.

This unprecedented war chest is huge at this stage in the election cycle for a former president. The new figures also mean that Trump is again refusing to step down, but just in a different sense this time.

The fundraising haul shows his continued ability to raise money from small-dollar donors online. Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud last year also continue though.

According to the former US president’s team, 3.2 million contributions flowed into the Trump's political committees in first six months of the year.

Complaining of a 'stolen' election again, Trump, in a statement, has cited the donations to be a sign that millions of Americans "share my outrage and want me to continue to fight for the truth."

The fundraising apparatus of Trump comprises two political action committees, namely, ‘Save America’ leadership PAC and the ‘Make America Great Again’ PAC, along with a separate joint fundraising committee.

New filings show that most Trump's cash reserves are stockpiled in ‘Save America’ leadership PAC. It has around $90 million in its accounts as of June 30.