/Former South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol acquitted of perjury, but will remain in jail: Here's why

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was cleared of perjury charges in the first trial linked to former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s aiding-the-insurrection case, according to Yonhap News Agency. The Seoul Central District Court found Yoon not guilty of perjury, citing insufficient evidence. The perjury case was a criminal prosecution accusing Yoon of lying under oath about whether he deliberately tried to bypass constitutional procedures when declaring martial law in December 2024. Yoon Suk Yeol faces a total of eight trials alongside six additional pending criminal cases. However, he will remain in jail despite his acquittal on perjury charges. The perjury acquittal does not override or cancel out his previous criminal convictions.

Cases against Yoon Suk-yeol

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He is facing multiple legal battles in South Korea, with the insurrection case resulting in a life imprisonment verdict, currently under appeal, over allegations that he sent troops to paralyze the National Assembly. In a separate obstruction case, also under appeal, he was sentenced to seven years in prison for allegedly mobilizing security forces to block his own arrest. He is additionally undergoing trial in a treason case tied to claims of sending an unmanned drone to provoke North Korea. Other pending cases include accusations of abusing power to cover up systemic military negligence in a marine-related scandal, along with allegations of illegal campaign assistance and election meddling in a political funds case.

Yoon Suk-yeol conviction