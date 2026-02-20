/South Korea ex-president Yoon apologises after getting life term for 2024 insurrection attempt

South Korea's former president Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday (Feb 20) apologised for the "mishap" caused by his 2024 martial law decree. The apology comes a day after Yoon was sentenced to life in prison for insurrection. On Thursday (Feb 19), the Seoul Central District Court found the former leader guilty of leading an insurrection in December 2024, saying his martial law declaration was a deliberate plot to "paralyse" the National Assembly.

Yoon apologises, but claims measure was taken "solely for the sake of the nation"

A day after receiving a life sentence, Yoon acknowledged that his attempt to impose military rule in South Korea had caused "frustration and hardship" but insisted that he took the measure "solely for the sake of the nation".

In a statement shared by his lawyers, Yoon said, "I deeply apologise to the people for the frustration and hardships I have caused them, due to my own shortcomings, despite my resolve to save the nation".

Referring to the court's verdict against him, the former president added that it was "difficult to accept" but did not say if he was planning to appeal it.

When will Yoon be eligible for parole?

According to AFP, inmates serving a life term in South Korea can typically apply for parole after 20 years.

What did Yoon do?

On the night of December 3, 2024, South Korea's president, Yoon Suk Yeol, suddenly declared martial law in the country for the first time in nearly 50 years, citing “anti-state forces” and threats from North Korea.

However, South Korean politicians, including his own conservative People's Power Party (PPP) leaders, called the law illegal and unconstitutional. Soon, citizens protested outside parliament as the MPs voted against it.