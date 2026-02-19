/Who is Yoon Suk Yeol? Former South Korean leader jailed over martial law attempt

A South Korean court on Thursday (Feb 19) found ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol guilty of insurrection, saying his martial law declaration was a deliberate blot to “paralyse” the National Assembly. Yoon was sentenced to life in prison on the charges of attempting to impose martial law in the country and sending troops to surround the legislature. The former leader was also found guilty of abuse of authority, the judge told the court. The move triggered the country’s most serious political crisis in decades on December 3, 2024.