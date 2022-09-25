Former royal aides branded Meghan a ‘narcissistic sociopath’, claims new book

Former staff of Meghan Markle branded the Duchess of Sussex a “narcissistic sociopath” who was carefully plotting her exit from the royal palace, a new book has contended.

The book, called ‘Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown’, written by The Times' royal correspondent Valentine Low, claims that the royal aides were treated poorly by Prince Harry and Meghan, they began calling themselves the ‘Sussex Survivors Club’, reports The Mirror newspaper.

Speaking to the author, one of the ex-staff said, “She wanted to be rejected, because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one.”

The book details what had transpired in the run-up to the couple’s departure and the kind of relationship they shared with their aides.

The relations between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their team had soured in 2020 after Harry told members of the press who had been invited to cover the royal tour of the South Pacific, “Thanks for coming, even though you weren’t invited.”

"This was spectacularly rude — and incorrect. The media had been invited to cover the tour. Later, Harry’s staff told him how badly his remarks had gone down. He replied: 'Well, you shouldn’t have made me do it,” the book claims.

The staff further claimed they “were played” by the Sussexes, with a former aide even alleging that Meghan’s departure was premeditated and that “one of [her] concerns was whether she was going to be able to make money for herself”.

“Everyone knew that the institution would be judged by her happiness. The mistake they made was thinking that she wanted to be happy,” a former aide was quoted as saying.

“She wanted to be rejected, because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one.”

The book further alleges that the Duchess’ behaviour left Private Secretary Sam Cohen, PR executive Sarah Latham and assistant press secretary Marnie Gaffney stunned.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: