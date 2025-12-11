/Former Pakistan spy chief sentenced to 14 years in prison

A military court sentenced the former head of Pakistan's powerful Inter-Services Intelligence spy agency to 14 years in prison on charges including violation of state secrets and misuse of authority, the army said Thursday. Faiz Hameed, who served during the tenure of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, was also convicted of "engaging in political activities" and causing "wrongful loss to persons", the army's publicity wing said in a statement.

Faiz Hameed is accused of abuse of power and of raiding the businesses of a private real estate developer, according to Supreme Court documents published in 2023.

The intelligence chief is considered the second most powerful position in the Pakistan military.

"After lengthy and laborious legal proceedings, accused has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment by the Court which has been promulgated on 11 December 2025," the statement said. Faiz Hameed was a staunch supporter of Imran Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote after losing the backing of some top brass, experts say.

A general once seen as a contender for the prestigious post of army chief, Faiz Hameed took early retirement a few months after Khan lost power. He was later accused of "multiple instances" of violating of the Pakistan Army Act and stripped of all rank.