/Former PM and French president's ally Eduardo Philippe wants Macron to call for early election

France's political crisis is getting muddier with each passing day and especially after the resignation of the country's latest Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu. Amid the ongoing crisis, former French PM Édouard Philippe has asked President Emmanuel Macron to announce early election in the nation. So far, Macron was getting these calls from opposition parties only but now his own ally has made a comment which reflects the deepening political crisis in the European nation. Apart from Philippe, another former PM Gabriel Attal also distanced himself from the French president.

What did Eduardo Philippe say about ally Macron?

Philippe, who was the French prime minister between 2017 to 2020, wants Macron to take 'initiative' to announce the early election in the country but not before the next year's budget. It is France's 2026 budget which has brought political instability in the country with Macron's policy about pension and retirement not going down well with the public.

In an interview to French radio station RTL, Philippe said that "he's not in favour of his immediate and abrupt resignation" but Macron staying till 2027 elections "would be far too long and would harm France."

Attal, who was the country's prime minister in 2024 for six months, meanwhile, said "like many French people, I no longer understand the president’s decisions," while talking to broadcaster TF1 on Monday (Oct 6).

What next in France political scene?

After Lecornu's resignation, Macron has given him 48 hours to make a last attempt at stability in the current French political situation. Lecornu was appointed the prime minister less than a month ago and became the third French PM to quit the office since December last year. He resigned shortly after announcing his cabinet which was criticised vehemently across the board. Lecornu had replaced François Bayrou, whose government collapsed after MPs refused to back his budget. Bayrou had become the PM after Michel Barnier's ouster last December.