Foreign Minister Penny Wong backs Quad; terms Australia India's 'trusted' paractners

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has emphasised the deepening partnership between Australia and India, highlighting shared strategic objectives within the Quad framework. Wong underscored the Quad's strength, noting that each member—India, Australia, Japan, and the United States—brings unique perspectives, with India offering critical insights into the Indian Ocean region.

"The strength of the Quad is that different countries bring different perspectives... India has an Indian Ocean perspective," she said, referencing discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who urged Australia to enhance engagement in the Indian Ocean.

Wong reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to a "deep, strong, trusted partnership" with India, citing convergences in their strategic outlook and shared objectives in the Indo-Pacific. She highlighted collaboration through the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and ongoing efforts to align Quad priorities, particularly with the new U.S. administration.

Addressing concerns about potential strains in India-U.S. ties under a new administration, Wong encouraged dialogue, emphasising the Quad’s role in fostering regional stability. She said, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, "what we would want as friends..we share so much, a clear objective of the attributes of region.. we encourage dialogue & strong supporters of Quad"

On economic fronts, Wong expressed Australia’s opposition to tariffs, advocating for openness to drive growth.