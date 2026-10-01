/Flydubai cockpit violence: Indian Capt Smit Machchhar airlifted to Abu Dhabi for advanced medical treatment

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, the captain of the Flydubai flight FZ1073 that was nearly hijacked a day earlier, has been airlifted to Abu Dhabi for advanced medical care on Thursday (Oct 1). During the flight, Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, who attempted to hijack the aircraft with the intention of crashing it. Despite being severely injured, the seasoned pilot resisted the Omani pilot’s attempt to kill everyone on board and bravely fought him back. He managed to open the cockpit door, which allowed passengers to rush in and overpower the attacker. Machchhar saved the lives of all 174 passengers on board and has been dubbed a “hero” for his courage. He was praised by world leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

Machchhar suffered stab wounds in the cockpit violence and was bleeding profusely. While a dentist onboard tended to his wounds and made his condition stable, his health deteriorated slightly as the plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Two off-duty pilots had taken over the flight controls after the ordeal was brought under control.

After landing at Tabuk Airport, Machchhar underwent surgery at a local hospital. After his condition was stabilised, arrangements were made to airlift him to Abu Dhabi for further specialised treatment.

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‘Machchhar in good health and recovering’

Ambassador of India to the UAE Deepak Mittal visited the Indian pilot and his family at the hospital. He added that Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well.

In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said, “Amb Deepak Mittal visited Captain Smit Machchhar and his family at the hospital. Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well. The Embassy remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure his continued medical care and well-being.”

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Who is Smit Machchhar?

Smit Machchhar, an Indian aviation professional and former SpiceJet commander, was serving as captain on Flydubai Flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has more than 13 years of experience and over 9,750 flying hours across Boeing 737 aircraft, including the B737-800 and B737 MAX 8/9.

Machchhar has been working for Flydubai as a captain since June 2022. Before this, he worked for 11 years with SpiceJet, where he was a senior commander. He has also served as a Line Training Captain and is skilled in mentoring and assessing pilots.

The Indian pilot completed his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Welingkar Institute of Management.

What happened on Flydubai flight?

A major hijacking attempt was foiled on a Flydubai flight, carrying 174 passengers, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday (Sep 30). The situation onboard turned chaotic when the Omani co-pilot attempted to murder Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and hijack the flight with the intention of crashing it. Machchhar bravely fought with his co-pilot and managed to open the cockpit door despite battling severe wounds and blood loss.

Once the cockpit door was open, passengers rushed in and overpowered the co-pilot, restraining him. A dentist on the flight tended to Machchhar’s injuries and stabilised him. Two off-duty pilots, who were among the passengers, took control of the flight and made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

During the altercation, the plane suddenly plunged several feet, from nearly 34,000 feet to less than 17,000 feet. The plane also sent distress signal 7700, a general international emergency signal. It also briefly sent the code 7500, which signals hijacking and unlawful interference, before it went back to the original distress code.