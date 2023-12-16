Flu cases skyrocket in Japan, hit warning levels with fastest rise in a decade

Nearly 166,690 flu patients were reported across roughly 5,000 institutions in Japan, averaging 33.72 people per facility in the week through December 10, media reports said.

Japan, in a concerning development, is witnessing a rapid surge in flu cases, with the central government declaring that the average number of influenza patients at thousands of designated medical institutions nationwide has reached a warning level at the fastest pace in a decade.

The average of 33.72 people per facility surpassed the established warning level of 30, as stated by the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare. The National Institute of Infectious Diseases estimated the total number of patients nationwide during the same period to be around 1,118,000.

Also Read | Officials in Iceland warn of volcanic eruption on Reykjanes Peninsula: Report

Lowered immunity

During lockdowns and periods of social distancing, people had less exposure to common pathogens. While this was effective in curbing the spread of COVID-19, it may have led to a decline in immune system stimulation from other pathogens, potentially affecting the overall robustness of the immune response.

The swift increase is attributed to this lowered influenza immunity. Interestingly, health experts have also reportedly noted that the influenza virus is spreading approximately a month earlier than usual.

Also Read | Russia's Putin promises harsh punishment for foreign meddling in 2024 election

Adding to the complexity, coronavirus cases have been on the rise for the third consecutive week, prompting authorities to urge caution. Concerns are mounting that both viruses could spread further as year-end and New Year's social gatherings take place in Japan.

Watch | Formal Nepal PM KP Oli physically assaulted × In response to the escalating situation, closures have been mandated for 6,382 educational facilities nationwide in the week leading up to Sunday (Dec 17), according to the Ministry of Health.