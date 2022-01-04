Five most powerful countries of the world vow to avoid nuke war

In a joint statement, five nuclear powers, namely Russia, Britain, China, the United States and France, are of the view that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided. The statement published by the Kremlin said on Monday.

These five nations, who are the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, look to avoid war between the nuclear states and reduce strategic risks. They also want to work with all nations to create an atmosphere of security.

Also Read | Hong Kong: Third news company shutters amid Chinese crackdown on dissent

The statement said, “We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. As nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons — for as long as they continue to exist — should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war."

This development comes as bilateral ties between the United States and Moscow have deteriorated to the lowest point since the end of the Cold War.

Also Read: UK’s Defense Academy hit by cyber attack; 'significant' damage caused

Not just this, the relations between Washington and China are also at a new low.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said the statement could trigger rise in mutual trust and "replace competition among major powers with coordination and cooperation."

Zhaoxu added that China has a "no first use" policy on nuclear weapons, Xinhua reported.

(With inputs from agencies)