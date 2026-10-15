/Five deaths in one-mile area of Michigan trigger probe into serial killer fears

A serial killer is reportedly on the loose in Michigan, where five homeless men were targeted on a one-mile stretch of the Lansing River Trail, a popular greenway. The supposed murders happened between October 2025 and August. These deaths occurred either from head trauma or stabbing.

The deaths have left residents on edge, who are criticising the administration for local safety measures and public notification policies.

Authorities have arrested 23-year-old Edward Joseph Smith for the fatal stabbing of one victim. Police are investigating whether the other four deaths are connected to the same suspect.

Police Chief Robert Backus hinted at the possibility that the cases could be connected. At a news conference, he said, "Do we have a serial killer in Lansing? We are looking at the idea — or the possibility — that these may be related cases." The crimes carry a "pattern" where unhoused, white men are being targeted. However, officials are not confirming anything.

Smith was arrested for stabbing one of the men, while four other men suffered severe head and facial trauma. The police said they were all found lying down, and were attacked between midnight and 6 am.

“We are looking at every case with the idea of, is this a similar suspect or the same suspect?” Backus said. “But we cannot move forward in an investigation thinking that these are all the same person. We have to look at these on a case-by-case basis.”

Suspect captured on CCTV

The New York Times reported that a man was captured on CCTV leaving the scene and stopping at a drinking fountain to wash his arm. Police discovered blood on the fountain and recognised Smith from the footage. They reportedly found a sweatshirt in his tent that matched the suspect's clothing.

Backus said that the stabbing involved a suspect and victim in their 20s and was the only one who saw a weapon being used. The other victims were over the age of 50. Gino Chouinard, 54, was the one first victim, who was discovered unconscious with severe facial injuries on October 14, 2025. After several months, four more deaths occurred within two months.